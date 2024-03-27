Manager Aaron Boone said Berti could start at third base Thursday against the Astros if he arrives in Houston with enough time to prepare, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Berti was acquired from the Marlins in a three-team trade Wednesday, and it's possible he's in the lineup for the Yankees a day later for Opening Day. The super-utility player should see significant action at the hot corner early in the season with DJ LeMahieu (foot) and Oswald Peraza (shoulder) beginning the campaign on the injured list.