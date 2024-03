The Yankees acquired Berti from the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for John Cruz, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Berti provides the Yankees with some protection on their infield with both DJ LeMahieu (foot) and Oswald Peraza (shoulder) sidelined, and he's capable of handling the outfield, as well. He could get some starts at third base early on in the season while LeMahieu is out.