Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Loaisiga will undergo surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur from his right elbow and be shut down from throwing for 3-to-6 weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

According to Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, Boone said that Loaisiga won't be ready to return from the 15-day injured list until August at the earliest, which would seem to imply that the right-hander may need more than six weeks to recover from surgery before he starts throwing again. Whatever the case, Loaisiga is headed for an extended absence after he initially appeared headed for a minimum-length stay on the IL when he was deactivated April 8 with right elbow inflammation.