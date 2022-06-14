Loaisiga (shoulder) recently returned to the United States after attending to a family matter in Nicaragua, and he was slated to begin a throwing program Monday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Loaisiga was out of the country for about a week for personal reasons, but the absence doesn't appear to have significantly impacted his return timeline. If he makes steady progress in the throwing program, the righty reliever could still return by the end of June. Loaisiga last pitched May 22 before going on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.