The Yankees are calling up Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The 23-year-old has played well in his second taste of the Triple-A level this year with an .828 OPS in 37 games, and he'll now receive his first look in the majors. Vivas doesn't have a clear path to playing time but could receive some reps at third base given the offensive struggles of DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera.