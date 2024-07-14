Brubaker suffered an oblique injury during his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and and has been shut down from baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Brubaker had been nearing a return from October 2022 Tommy John surgery, as he was targeting a return to the majors before the end of July. It's not yet clear how far back the oblique issue will set his return timeline, but it's doubtful that the right-hander will be able to join the Yankees before the end of the month. Brubaker had taken part in five minor-league rehab appearances prior to injuring his oblique, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB over 13.2 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' JT Brubaker: Continuing rehab at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' JT Brubaker: Rehab moved to Double-A•
-
Yankees' JT Brubaker: Goes three scoreless in rehab start•
-
Yankees' JT Brubaker: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' JT Brubaker: Approaching rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' JT Brubaker: Completes another live session•