Brubaker suffered an oblique injury during his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and and has been shut down from baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Brubaker had been nearing a return from October 2022 Tommy John surgery, as he was targeting a return to the majors before the end of July. It's not yet clear how far back the oblique issue will set his return timeline, but it's doubtful that the right-hander will be able to join the Yankees before the end of the month. Brubaker had taken part in five minor-league rehab appearances prior to injuring his oblique, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB over 13.2 innings.