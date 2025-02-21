Brubaker departed a Grapefruit League appearance against the Rays on Friday after being hit in the lower back by a comebacker, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He tossed a scoreless fourth inning and was out for his second inning of work in the top of the fifth when leadoff hitter Kameron Misner drilled one off the pitcher's back. Brubaker was in some clear pain but was able to walk off the field under his own power. The Yankees should have more on his status soon. Brubaker missed all of 2023 and was limited to just eight rehab appearances in 2024 due to Tommy John surgery and later an oblique injury. He had entered camp healthy but now has a new issue to deal with.