Calhoun has exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Yankees, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Calhoun is not yet a free agent, as the Yanks have 48 hours to add him to the roster or release him. Given that they are bringing Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Tommy Kahnle (biceps) all back from the injured list Friday, it's difficult to see them finding a fit for Calhoun. Morosi notes that Calhoun has made a swing change while at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and has produced a .963 OPS with four homers in 21 games.