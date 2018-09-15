Cessa tossed three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four, picking up the save Friday against the Blue Jays.

Cessa came on in the seventh inning after a quality start by Masahiro Tanaka. Cessa managed to finish off the ballgame, sealing a 11-0 victory for the Yankees. He owns a 4.93 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 31 strikeouts through 38.1 innings this season.