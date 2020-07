Cessa (illness) unofficially tossed 24 pitches in a simulated game Sunday, facing eight batters and registering three strikeouts, per Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune.

Cessa remains on the COVID-19 injured list, though he cleared intake protocol over a week ago. Sunday's throwing session suggests that the right-hander is close to being ready to return to the big club where he would likely handle low-leverage relief work.