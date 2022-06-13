Carpenter went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI, three runs and a walk in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Cubs.

Carpenter didn't start in any of the seven games leading up to Sunday's matchup, but he drew the start at third base in the series finale against the Cubs and led the team's offense with three extra-base hits during the blowout win. The 36-year-old will likely still face an uphill battle for playing time since the Yankees have plenty of infield depth, but it was encouraging to see a glimpse of dominance from the veteran.