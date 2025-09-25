Fried (19-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

Coming off arguably his best start of the year, when he blanked Baltimore over seven innings while striking out 13, the left-hander produced another gem Wednesday. Fried gave up back-to-back singles followed by a sacrifice fly to Lenyn Sosa in the second inning, but he was nearly flawless otherwise, generating 12 whiffs and notching at least seven strikeouts for the 14th time this season. The victory was the 31-year-old's seventh in his last eight starts and his sixth straight, securing him the top of MLB's wins leaderboard with 19. Fried finishes his first regular season with the Yankees having posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 189:51 K:BB across 195.1 innings, cementing himself as one of most consistent arms fantasy managers could find.