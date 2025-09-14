Fried (17-5) picked up the win Saturday, giving up two runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out six.

In the process, the southpaw moved ahead of teammate Carlos Rodon, as well as Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta, for the major-league lead in wins. Fried has gotten the win in four straight starts and hasn't lost since Aug. 10, going 5-0 over his last six outings with a 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB in 37.1 innings over that stretch. He likely doesn't have enough time left in the schedule to get to 20 wins, but Fried will look to continue his undefeated streak on the road next week in Baltimore.