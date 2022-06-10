Castro (3-0) earned the win over Minnesota on Thursday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed one walk and struck out one batter.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was uncharacteristically shelled for seven runs over 2.1 innings, forcing manager Aaron Boone to go to the bullpen early. Castro was New York's third pitcher, taking over with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He struck out Gio Urshela to end the frame, then retired three of the four batters he faced in the sixth. Castro was credited with the win when New York put up a pair of runs to take the lead in top of the following inning. The right-hander has enjoyed a strong first season as a Yankee, supplementing his three wins with six holds and a 3.24 ERA.