Castro (shoulder) is expected to throw his first bullpen session Friday since landing on the injured list July 16, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Before he gains clearance to begin mound work, Castro will first throw off flat ground from 65 feet Monday before increasing the distance to 120 feet Tuesday. Since Castro was deactivated retroactively to July 13 and was later moved to the 60-day IL, he won't be eligible to rejoin the Yankees until around mid-September. Prior to suffering the right shoulder strain, the 27-year-old collected eight holds and five wins while posting a 4.00 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 27 innings out of the bullpen.