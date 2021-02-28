Tauchman stated Saturday that he hasn't been approached by the Yankees about playing first base, but that he's open to the idea, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman also noted that he played some first base in college, perhaps as a nudge to the organization to find a way to get him playing time. Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the 30-year-old focused his offseason on crafting a "tighter and flatter" bat path after realizing that his power drop last year was caused by his bat path being "out of whack." Though Tauchman is an excellent defender in the outfield, it remains to be seen where he fits on the Yankees' depth chart, and his offensive struggles last season may have him on the outside looking in for a roster spot.