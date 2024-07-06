Cortes came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The southpaw was at his baffling best, tossing 68 of 97 pitches for strikes and leaving the mound in line for his fifth win of the season. A blown save by Clay Holmes forced Cortes to settle for his ninth quality start, and he'll take a 3.41 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 106:20 K:BB through 111 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Tampa Bay.