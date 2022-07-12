Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reinstated Cabrera (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Cabrera is ready to return to action for the Yankees' top affiliate after he was sidelined for two months due to the shoulder injury. The 23-year-old infielder recently wrapped up a five-game rehab assignment in which he went 5-for-14 with a home run, a double, three walks and three stolen bases between stops at the Yankees' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and Single-A Tampa.