Cabrera was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Willie Calhoun (quad) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list, so Cabrera will take on a utility role in the short term. It's only been four days since Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A for the first time this season after posting a disappointing .190/.238/.298 slash line with four home runs and five steals in 60 games.