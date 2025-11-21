Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets $1.2 million from Yankees
The Yankees and Cabrera (ankle) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million contract Friday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Cabrera was limited to just 34 games in 2025 after requiring surgery in mid-May to repair a fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle. He should be a full participant in spring training and will get a nice raise in 2026 in his first year of arbitration eligibility. Cabrera is pegged for a utility role next season in The Bronx.
