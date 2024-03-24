Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday he would be "comfortable" with Cabrera being the Opening Day third baseman with DJ LeMahieu (foot) unlikely to be available, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old switch-hitter is expected to serve as a utility option for New York this season, but he may be pressed into starting duty early on with LeMahieu banged up. Cabrera struggled to a .574 OPS in 330 plate appearances last season, and he'll likely need a better showing in 2024 if he's going to maintain a role with the big club.