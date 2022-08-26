Cabrera went 3-for-6 with a double, a run and an RBI in Thursday's 13-4 victory against the Athletics.

Cabrera struggled through his first seven major-league contests, hitting .160 with just one extra-base hit. He broke through with the three-hit performance Thursday, notching his second career double and RBI in the seventh inning. Cabrera lifted his batting average over 60 points to .226 with the big effort.