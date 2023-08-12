Vasquez (2-1) registered the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Ian Hamilton opened for the Yankees and had a spotless first inning before faltering in the second. The team then turned to Vasquez, who permitted a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning and a leadoff homer to Josh Bell in the sixth. Vasquez has managed a 1.89 ERA through his first 19 major-league innings, although that's come with a 12:8 K:BB. He figures to receive additional chances with Carlos Rodon (hamstring) and Nestor Cortes (shoulder) out and Luis Severino struggling.