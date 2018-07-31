Bollinger was called up from Double-A Trenton on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old previously spent a day with the Yankees in May but was optioned and subsequently outrighted to Trenton. Across 12 starts with the Double-A club, he's logged a 4.86 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage spots during his time with New York.

