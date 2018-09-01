Bollinger was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday.

This move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Adeiny Hechavarria, who was recently acquired from the Pirates via trade. Bollinger has split time between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton this season, compiling a combined 3.87 ERA across 20 starts (111.2 innings).

