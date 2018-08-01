Bollinger was optioned to Double-A Trenton following Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

It's the second one-day stay with the Yankees for Bollinger this season, and has gone unused both times. The 27-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the majors, and has a 4.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 66.2 innings with the Thunder this season.

