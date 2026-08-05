Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Another scoreless outing

Weathers (5-7) earned the win against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six across six scoreless innings.

Weathers has tossed back-to-back scoreless outings and allowed just one run over his last 18.2 innings. He induced seven groundouts during Tuesday's start and needed just 88 pitches (56 strikes) to get through six innings and log his eighth quality start of the season. Thanks to his recent efforts, Weathers now sports a 3.79 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 132:34 K:BB over 121 innings this season. His next start is lined up for next week at home against the Mariners.