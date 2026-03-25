Weathers completed five innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cubs, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Weathers entered as a reliever in the third inning but got in a healthy workload of five frames spanning 80 pitches (57 strikes). He held Chicago to just one run on a Miguel Amaya solo homer. Weathers had a bumpy spring and finished the exhibition slate with an 8.83 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 17.1 innings, but he did register an impressive 21:4 K:BB. The left-hander has been tabbed to be part of New York's season-opening rotation and is tentatively slated to make his first start Monday in Seattle.