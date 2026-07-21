Yankees' Ryan Weathers: No-decision vs. Pittsburgh

Weathers did not factor into Monday's decision against the Pirates, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

The Yankees handed Weathers an early 4-0 lead, but the veteran southpaw gave that lead to the Pirates after yielding five runs across the second and third frames. It was the sixth time this season that he gave up at least five earned runs, though he also generated 20 whiffs and 17 first-pitch strikes on 99 pitches. Weathers will take a 4.40 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 102.1 innings into his next start, which is slated for this weekend on the road against the Phillies.