Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Tosses seven scoreless frames

Weathers did not factor into Thursday's decision against the White Sox, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out four across seven scoreless innings.

Weathers generated only eight whiffs while throwing 106 pitches, but he also logged 11 groundouts while keeping the Yankees off the board. It was his first quality start since June 24 and the third time this season that he shut out his opponent while tossing at least seven frames. Weathers will take a 3.99 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 115 innings into his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Cardinals.