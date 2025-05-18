The Yankees reinstated Effross (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The right-hander opened the campaign on the injured list due to a hamstring strain he suffered at the start of spring training, and he won't immediately join the big-league club upon being activated. Effross hasn't seen significant action in the majors since 2022, when he had a 2.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB in 60 regular-season appearances between the Cubs and Yankees.