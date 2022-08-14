Effross gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning of work to earn the save in a 3-2 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. He struck out one.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone called on Effross to close the door in the bottom of the ninth in a tight one-run game. He allowed a couple of hits but got the job done by getting Xander Bogaerts to pop up in the infield to end the game with the tying run on third and the winning run at first. It was his second save of the season and his first with New York since coming over from the Cubs at the trade deadline. Yankees closer Clay Holmes has struggled lately, giving up runs in 4 of his last 5 appearances, including 3 blown saves. It is worth monitoring the bullpen usage in New York as it now appears that Effross could be in the mix for saves moving forward if Holmes cannot quickly regain his command. Both Aroldis Chapman and Lou Trivino had pitched earlier in the game and were unavailable in the save situation.