The Yankees optioned Effross to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Effross was optioned after struggling in Friday's loss to Philadelphia, giving up four runs on four hits with one walk and no strikeouts over one inning. The outing continued a rough start to the second half for the right-hander, who has surrendered eight runs across 4.2 frames since the All-Star break. New York figures to bring up a fresh arm to replace Effross in the bullpen, but that move has not yet been made.