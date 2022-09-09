Effross (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session either Friday or Saturday, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.
Effross went on the 15-day injured list Aug. 22 with a shoulder strain and hasn't thrown from a mound since. He appears to be progressing well, however, with Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicating that the righty reliever is "getting close." Effross has pitched well since joining New York at the trade deadline, allowing zero earned runs in seven of eight appearances and recording two holds along with one save.
