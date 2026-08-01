Yankees' Spencer Jones: Ends July on strong note

Jones went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk against the Cubs in a 2-0 victory Friday.

There wasn't much offense in the low-scoring affair, and Jones was the only player on the Yankees to reach base more than once. The slugging outfielder also accounted for half of the team's runs with a 418-foot solo blast in the fifth frame. Jones went 0-for-4 across his first three games after his most recent call-up July 26, but he's since turned things around by going 4-for-9 with a pair of homers, four RBI and two stolen bases over his subsequent three contests. He's started three of five games since Cody Bellinger landed on the IL due to a hamstring injury.