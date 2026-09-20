Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Jones sat out due to foot soreness Saturday, but he was back in the lineup Sunday. He had gone 1-for-19 with nine strikeouts over his previous four games. The outfielder is batting .248 with a .759 OPS, 11 homers, 39 RBI, 33 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 81 contests this season. With Trent Grisham (hamstring) sidelined for the rest of the regular season, Jones has a clear path to starting in center field until the postseason.