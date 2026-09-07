Jones went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored in the 4-3 loss to the Padres.

With the Yankees down 4-0, Jones drove in the first run off of a double and then was able to score on an error by Adrian Morejon to bring the deficit to only one. Jones had a great series against San Diego, going 4-for-11 (.364) with three RBI. The 25-year-old is still going to get at-bats moving forward, with the Yankees' everyday center fielder Trent Grisham potentially missing the rest of the season with a calf strain.