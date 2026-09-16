Jones went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run against the Twins in an 8-1 victory Tuesday.

Jones broke the game open in the sixth inning with a three-run blast to center field that gave the Yankees a 7-1 lead. The 25-year-old had a quiet start to his MLB career, posting a .739 OPS across 65 games through the end of August. However, Jones has come alive in September, slashing .340/.415/.532 with two homers, 12 RBI, seven runs and one stolen base through his first 13 contests this month. He's still striking out too much -- Jones has a 34.0 percent strikeout rate in September and a 35.0 percent punchout rate overall this season -- but he's become New York's everyday center fielder, starting each of the Yankees' past 14 games at that position.