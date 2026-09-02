Jones went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks, a third RBI, a stolen base and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Jones has homered in back-to-back games, and he logged his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 23. The 25-year-old outfielder has homered in four of his last 13 contests. For the season, he's batting .245 with a .771 OPS, nine long balls, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases on 11 attempts over 66 games. He's seeing a little more than a strong-side platoon role heading into the stretch run.