Yankees' Spencer Jones: Returned to Triple-A

The Yankees returned Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh.

Jones came up from the minors to give New York an extra bat for its twin bill against the Pirates, and he'll now head back to Triple-A after going 0-for-3 with a walk during the matinee. The 25-year-old now owns a .224/.314/.355 slash line through 86 plate appearances in the majors but could still return to the Bronx later in the season if the Yankees' outfield depth is tested further.