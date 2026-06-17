Yankees' Spencer Jones: Rips second homer

Jones went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the White Sox.

Jones got the Yankees on the board in the second inning, taking Davis Martin deep for a solo shot that marked his second homer of the rookie campaign. In his next trip to the plate, the outfielder drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run. Since being recalled June 5, Jones has looked comfortable at the big-league level, going 7-for-22 (.318) with three extra-base hits and four walks. With how he has performed, the 25-year-old should continue to be in starting lineups against right-handers.