Rumfield is slashing .370/.450/.575 with five home runs, an 11.4 percent walk rate and a 12.8 percent strikeout rate in his last 32 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

A 25-year-old lefty-hitting first baseman, Rumfield doesn't have a clear path to playing time in the majors, but he's doing everything he can to make noise in his second season at Triple-A. Rumfield has the hit tool to profile at the bottom of the defensive spectrum, but he may not have the power, as he has a career .443 slugging percentage and has a .189 ISO this season while being an old-for-the-level first baseman.