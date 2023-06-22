Kahnle earned a save against the Mariners on Wednesday, retiring both batters he faced, including one by strikeout.

Clay Holmes has recently regained a hold on the Yankees' closer position, but he was held out Wednesday after tossing 21 pitches over 1.2 innings the previous night. That allowed Kahnle to get a save opportunity after Michael King allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base in the ninth, and the former got the job done by allowing a sacrifice fly before striking out Eugenio Suarez to end the contest. Kahnle didn't make his season debut until June 2 due to a biceps injury, but he's been outstanding since then, pitching 7.2 scoreless frames with a 9:1 K:BB over eight appearances. He's earned two holds and figures to be one of the team's top high-leverage relievers moving forward.