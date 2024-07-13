Kahnle recorded a hold against Baltimore on Friday, allowing one hit in one scoreless inning.

Kahnle entered in the seventh frame after Gerrit Cole allowed one run over six innings. Kahnle gave up a leadoff single but retired the next three batters to keep New York's 4-1 lead intact. The righty reliever has given up just one run over his past 14 appearances, recording a 15:5 K:BB across 11.1 innings during that span. He's been moving into higher-leverage work of late with a hold in each of his past two outings.