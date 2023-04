Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Kahnle's (biceps) throwing program is "going well," but hasn't thrown off a mound yet, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The team looks to be taking Kahnle's rehab process slowly, as he just began throwing again Thursday and was shifted to the 60-day injured list Saturday. The 33-year-old reliever received a cortisone injection on March 21 to address right bicep tendinitis, and he won't be eligible to return until late May.