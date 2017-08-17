Play

Austin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Austin has earned himself another chance with the big club after slashing .333/.333/.619 with two homers in five minor-league games since returning from the disabled list last week. It's unclear how much he'll play at this point, seeing as the Yankees already said they view him strictly as a first baseman, a position currently occupied by Chase Headley and Garrett Cooper while Greg Bird (ankle) is on the cusp of a return. He went 2-for-13 (.154) with one homer in four games for the Yankees earlier in the season.

