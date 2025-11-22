Bona (ankle) will miss two more games before being re-evaluated, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Bona is rehabbing from a sprained right ankle, which has caused him to miss the 76ers' last three games. He's set to miss at least two more contests, which could mean he returns Friday against the Nets. Andre Drummond, Dominick Barlow and Trendon Watford will continue to see the majority of minutes at the center position due to the absence of Bona and Joel Embiid (knee).