Drummond has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and there's no clear timetable for his return, head coach Nick Nurse told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "I don't know," coach Nick Nurse said of a Drummond timeline. "Again, they did all the X-Rays and stuff, and it is just a sprain. So there's nothing else there. I mean, he's going to be in a boot, yeah."

Drummond exited Saturday's win over the Pistons during the first quarter after landing on Tobias Harris' foot on a made basket. The fact that he wasn't able to put any pressure on his ankle as he exited the court was concerning, but further tests seem to suggest the big man avoided a severe injury. Drummond finished Saturday's game with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal across four minutes. The big man could be in line to miss at least a few games due to this injury. Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona will be in line for more minutes in the frontcourt with Drummond sidelined.