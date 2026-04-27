76ers' Andre Drummond: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond (hip) has returned to Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, per NBA broadcast.
Drummond exited for the locker room in the second quarter due to an apparent hip injury, but he has since returned to the game. A positive development given the amount of pain he appeared to be in before exiting.
More News
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Heads to locker room Sunday•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Strong line off bench•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Dominates both ends in win•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Double-double in season finale•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Records double-double•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Cleans up glass in Thursday's loss•