Knicks' Andre Drummond: Signing with Knicks

Drummond agreed to a one-year, $3,9 million contract with the Knicks on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Drummond will now head to New York to suit up for his seventh team since entering the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The 32-year-old isn't as productive as he once was, though he's still one of the NBA's top rebounders. He also filled in admirably in his 25 regular-season starts for the Sixers during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 8.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals over 24.8 minutes. While Drummond likely won't start as often this season with the Knicks, he is still a reliable reserve option and is capable of filling the void left by the departure of Mitchell Robinson, who recently agreed to a deal with the Celtics.